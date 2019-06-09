McKAY, LOIS ENID LORRAINE (nee HAMMOND) At Mackenzie Health on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. Beloved wife of Howard. Dear mother of Craig, Scott and Vera and Dianne. Loving grandmother to Geneva and Ian Hewetson, Lloyd Baggs and great-grandmother to Ridley and Floriana Hewetson. Dear sister of Doreen Carmichael. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019