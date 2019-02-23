Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Esther JONES. View Sign

JONES, Lois Esther We are sad to announce the passing of Lois Esther Jones (nee Neilson) on January 13, 2019, at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her loving husband Dr. Ernest Russell Jones and her sister Helen Dorothy Soutter. She will be greatly missed by her son Stephen, her daughter Faye and Frank Iorio. Born in Saskatoon, she later moved to Toronto and became a registered nurse. She met her wonderful husband Ernest while both were working at Toronto General Hospital. Their love story continued for over 60 years. She loved her family and friends so much, and her family also included the pet birds Robin, Har-lee, and Riley. She also loved ballroom dancing, and was an artist in various media. At Lois's request no visitation or service will be held. Condolences can be left on her Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Salvation Army or the World Wildlife Fund. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

