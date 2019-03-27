Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois GALBRAITH. View Sign

GALBRAITH, Lois 1939 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Adrienne Galbraith at the age of 79. Lois was tough, loving, and generous, and quick with a smile when you needed it. We will miss her incredibly. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Victor, her children Sean (and wife Michelle) and Carrie, granddaughter Tess, and brother and sisters Randy (Lorraine), Marilyn (Pat), and Gail (John). Lois was predeceased by parents Lorne and Dorothy Smith, and brother Grant. Lois hailed from Britt, Ontario, the second of five children. She went to high school at St. Joseph's Convent in Lindsay, where she enjoyed sneaking over the wall to smoke with boys. She joined the army to be in the typing pool but quit because she didn't like the uniform. In her many photo albums, she is always having a good time with friends and family. She was a proud member of Phi Beta Kappa sorority for over 40 years. Vic and she were married for 52 wonderful years. After they adopted Sean, Carrie was born a little over a year later. She was always the backbone of the house. If you ever asked what was for dinner, you always got the same response: "horseshit and sawdust". Her later years with Parkinson's were increasingly difficult on her and Vic, who excelled at being her caregiver. Her family takes comfort that she is now at peace. Visitation to be held at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel (2180 Hurontario Street, N. of QEW) Mississauga, Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made through



