HEALEY, LOIS October 6, 1923 - September 20, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lois Healey in her 96th year. Survived by her beloved husband and partner of 61 years, Stanley. She was a loving mother of two daughters, Heather (predeceased) and Laureen (Lawrie). Cherished grandmother to Jeff and Jenny. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by her nieces, family and friends. Lois was an avid gardener and a gifted knitter and crocheter, with a passion for ballroom and line dancing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, with a reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019