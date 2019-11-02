Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS HELENA DEVER. View Sign Service Information Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home 20846 Dalton Road Sutton West , ON L0E 1R0 (905)-722-3274 Obituary

DEVER, LOIS HELENA May 22, 1931 – October 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Helena Dever (nee Orr), on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. Wife of Ross for 65 years, mother of Ian (Elaine), Phil (Karen), Fred (Lynda) and Steve (Lisa). Beloved grandmother of Michael, Meghan, Dustin, Dylan, Owen, Kiera, Warren, Caitlin, Mackenzie and Hannah. Great-grandmother to Noah, Jayden, Grace, Alexis, Nathan and Sierra. Lois was born into a family of 13 children in Hemmingford, Quebec, married Ross in St. Lambert, Quebec and moved their young family to Scarborough in early 1965. Retirement brought Ross and Lois many happy years, full of wonderful memories of the cottage in Bobcaygeon and later, their home in Sutton, Ontario. Lois was an avid golfer, loved to play the slots, was uncannily lucky at games of chance and her Christmas baking was always the highlight of the season. The family would like to thank Lois' visiting nurses, PSW's and Dr. MacIntyre, along with the caring and compassionate staff at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket. A celebration of life will be held to honour Lois on Saturday, November 16th, at 1 p.m. at Sutton by the Lake Community Centre, 112 Roxanna Drive, Sutton West, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at

