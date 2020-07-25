FRENCH, LOIS IRENE Lois Irene French, born in Stratford, ON, on April 22, 1929, passed away July 12, 2020, at 91 years of age. She worked in the family business, as a bookkeeper and a BMO employee until retirement. Hardworking and resilient, she was known for her love of music and dancing. A private celebration of life will be held when we can gather again. She will be missed by Patricia and Rob Dent, Dr. Sharon French, George Smith, Jaclyn Smith and Rebeca Smith, Erinn and Steve Kooy and Isabel Kooy, Luna Allison, Cayce Ainsworth and Neko Roy.



