PICKUP, Lois Jacqueline (nee DUNLOP) Passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved mother to Donna (Fred) and Craig (Lori); grandmother to Katie (Jamie), Eric (Allison), Justin, Nicole and Alexandra; great-grandmother to Everly and Cameron. She will be greatly missed by family and many close, longtime friends, her co-workers from the University of Toronto (Scarborough Campus) and her Dean Park family. Services for Lois will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, Ontario. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 - 9 p.m. Her memorial service will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. Forever in our hearts, Lois will be sadly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019