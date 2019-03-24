Lois Jacqueline PICKUP

PICKUP, Lois Jacqueline (nee DUNLOP) Passed away peacefully in her home on March 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved mother to Donna (Fred) and Craig (Lori); grandmother to Katie (Jamie), Eric (Allison), Justin, Nicole and Alexandra; great-grandmother to Everly and Cameron. She will be greatly missed by family and many close, longtime friends, her co-workers from the University of Toronto (Scarborough Campus) and her Dean Park family. Services for Lois will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, Ontario. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 - 9 p.m. Her memorial service will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. Forever in our hearts, Lois will be sadly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019
