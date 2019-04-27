Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jean JAMES. View Sign Obituary

JAMES, Lois Jean Of Scarborough, born October 11, 1923, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms April 23, 2019. She is now at rest. Wife of the late Robert L. James She will be remembered by her children Kathie, John, Delores and Michael. Grandmother to Jean-Phillipe, Nathaniel, Sean, Kaitlyn, Samantha and Alexandra and Great-Grandma to Preston. Her work at creating the Rouge Park will always be remembered and a place for people to enjoy. "Mother of the Rouge" A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Heritage United Church (7046 Eleventh Concession). Corner of Steeles and 11th Concession at 1:00 p.m. Donations made at celebration of life or by contacting Margo McKinnion (905-839-5789). Memorial bench(es) will be placed in the Rouge Park from donations.

