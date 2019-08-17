WATSON, LOIS JOYCE Joyce Watson, in her 87th year, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late James "Dan" Watson. Loving mother of Larry, Jim (Jane) and David (Evelyn). Forever in the hearts of her siblings, extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Trinity United Cemetery, Beeton, to follow. For those who wish, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019