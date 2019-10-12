KAYSER, LOIS (nee HUGHES) 1926 - 2019 Lois passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years Phillip Charles (Pete) Kayser. Lois is survived by her sons Graham and Christopher (Janice), also by her brother John (Phyllis), daughter-in-law Barbara and grandson Shawn. A special thanks to the staff of Ross Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care of Lois and also to her longtime friends Wendy and Anna. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hendren Funeral Homes, Monk Chapel, 6 Helen St., Bobcaygeon. Interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019