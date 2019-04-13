LANE, LOIS April 21, 1937 – April 10, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lois on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Frederick and her son Greg. Lois was a longtime resident of Weston, Ontario and former Alderman of Ward 6, the City York. A private service in Lois' memory will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Amnesty International or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019