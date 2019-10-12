Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Lorraine BOROWY. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

BOROWY, Lois Lorraine (nee Humphrey) September 8, 1930 - October 9, 2019 Lois passed away peacefully, after a fifteen year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Zenon J. Borowy, her parents Hector and Phyllis Humphrey and her sister Frances Webster. A beloved mother to Janet (Shelly), Brian, Catherine Guest (David) and John. A caring grandmother to Patrick Rooney (Rebecca Elming), Emily, William and Jacob Guest and David, Michael and Kenneth Borowy. Lois was cherished by her cousins, many nieces and nephews. Lois was an award-winning graduate from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. While working as a nursing administrator at TGH, she met her true love, Zenon. Married in 1955, she raised four children. Lois was matron of our big family and was deeply committed to supporting Zenon's medical practice in every way. She was involved in all of her children's activities. She replenished her soul through a love of literature, the TSO, opera and the ballet. The family's most cherished times were at the cottage on Lake of Bays. Watching her grandchildren grow brought her immense joy. The family extends their deepest thanks to Lois' caregivers who helped her navigate the shadows of her disease. Special thanks go to all the staff at Lakeside Long Term Care who provided excellent support. Join the family in a celebration of Lois' life at Turner and Porter Funeral Home, Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a tribute at 7:15 p.m. Mass will be held at on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lois Borowy, may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto or the St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



