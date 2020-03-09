|
|
GRAHAM, LOIS MABEL March 28, 1929 - March 4, 2020 After a brief illness, it is with great sadness that the Graham family announces the passing of their beloved Lois Mabel Graham. Wife of her dear departed husband, Thomas. Mother of Allan (Chris), Wendy (Stewart Chubb) and Rodney (Della). Her grandchildren, Shawn, Stephanie, Lauren, Ryan, Reece and Spencer, her great-grandchild, Jameson. Her brother, Keith Sanderson. She will be forever remembered for her love of family, her care for her community and for the many people she touched throughout her life. Visitation will be at The Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Friday, March 13th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Celebration of Life Service to follow on Saturday, March 14th, at 11 a.m. in the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church or Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020