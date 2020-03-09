Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS MABEL GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS MABEL GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM, LOIS MABEL March 28, 1929 - March 4, 2020 After a brief illness, it is with great sadness that the Graham family announces the passing of their beloved Lois Mabel Graham. Wife of her dear departed husband, Thomas. Mother of Allan (Chris), Wendy (Stewart Chubb) and Rodney (Della). Her grandchildren, Shawn, Stephanie, Lauren, Ryan, Reece and Spencer, her great-grandchild, Jameson. Her brother, Keith Sanderson. She will be forever remembered for her love of family, her care for her community and for the many people she touched throughout her life. Visitation will be at The Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Friday, March 13th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Celebration of Life Service to follow on Saturday, March 14th, at 11 a.m. in the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church or Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -