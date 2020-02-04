Home

Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 101 Long Branch
3850 Lakeshore Blvd
Etobicoke, ON
View Map
Lois Mae (Hastie) WALDEN

WALDEN, Lois Mae (Hastie) Lois passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, on January 4, 2020, in her 85th year. She was a true patriot who deeply loved her country, her family and her friends. Her family and friends meant the world to her, and in turn, she meant the world to all of us. Loving wife to her late husband, Reginald; loving mother to Sharon (Ralph), Stewart (Kirstin), Brian (Josefa) and Darren (Kathy); grandma to Lori, Jason (Amy), Rick, Brad, Branden, Ryan and Alyssa; great-grandma to Lindsay, Wesley, Deanna, Justin and Lucas; great-great-grandma to Brayden. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 8th, starting at 3:00 p.m., at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 101 Long Branch, 3850 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
