More Obituaries for LOIS TOTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS MARIE TOTTON

LOIS MARIE TOTTON Obituary
TOTTON, LOIS MARIE Died at Toronto Western Hospital, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in her 94th year, widow of the late Samuel James Totton. Daughter of the late Gordon and Margaret Sutherland Fyfe, she was born in Crystal City, Manitoba, and graduated from the University of Manitoba, with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. After completing her internship in dietetics at Toronto General Hospital, she worked as a dietitian/nutritionist at hospitals in Toronto and Philadelphia. In 1957, she married Jim Totton, who predeceased her in 2001. Lois was active in the Ladies' Golf Club of Toronto and the University Women's Club, and was a member of Zeta Tan Alpha Fraternity. Memorial Service on Thursday, March 12th at 11 a.m. at the CHURCH OF ST. PETER & ST. SIMON-THE-APOSTLE, 525 Bloor Street East. Interment of cremated remains will take place at St. John's Cathedral Cemetery, Winnipeg.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
