Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

JAMIESON, LOIS MARINA Passed away peacefully in Toronto on Friday, May 3, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia. She is survived by her loving spouse, Andre Yeoh; nephews, David (Cynthia) and Paul; and nieces, Susan (John) and Lisa (Scott). Lois was born in Cavan, Ontario, on February 1, 1935. Daughter of the late Bertha (nee Lowes) and Harry Jamieson and predeceased by her older brother Ross and sister-in-law Nancy Jamieson (nee Minicola). Lois was a primary teacher for the North York Board of Education spanning 4 decades. In 1977, she was awarded the Queen's Jubilee Medal for her outstanding contributions as an educator. Majoring in music, art and religion at University of Toronto would lead her to excel as the choirmaster at many a Christmas concert or retirement party! Her nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews fondly remember their Aunt Lois playing the piano and singing Christmas carols, as well as her summer visits to the Mt. Pleasant homestead. Lois was also an avid traveler…lucky enough to have visited every continent, with the exception of Australia and Antarctica!! She loved attending theatre, opera performances and the Toronto Symphony with her beloved friends. She loved history and worked to preserve local and family chronicles. A visitation service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge Street), on Sunday, May 26th between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. A private family memorial will be held in Cavan at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.



