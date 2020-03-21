|
|
McCONNEY, LOIS MARY (nee DAVIS) April 28, 1925 - March 15, 2020 Peacefully passed away from complications with Alzheimer's on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home, in her 95th year. Lois was the loving daughter of the late William and Alberta Davis. She was predeceased by her husband Allan McConney, and daughter Wendy Lois McConney-Goode. Lois is surived by her sister Margaret Green of Toronto; her daughters Michele Lamberti (Richard) of Banff and Denise McConney of Saskatoon; and her grandchildren Davis, Wynonna and Austin. Lois was born and raised in Hamilton. She was a graduate of McMaster University, majoring in English, class of 1947. After graduation Lois spent two years of her working career, working as a spy for Bell Canada. In 1964 Lois, and her family moved to Uxbridge. She taught English at Uxbridge Secondary School until her retirement in 1985. During her time in Uxbridge, Lois was an active member of the Uxbridge IODE, Hypatia and the Sky Loft Ski Club. She travelled all over the world, as a skier, cultural sightseer and sailor. Take a lesson from Lois and enjoy life. There will be no visitation or funeral service for Lois, her cremated remains will be interred with her husband at the Uxbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020