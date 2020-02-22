|
HARBIN, Lois MAY It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Lois, beloved wife of Roy (deceased), loving mother to Susan, Janice (Rob) and Julie and a cherished Nana to Leah and Colin (Zalina). Lois had a wonderful life, making and maintaining lifelong friendships wherever she went. She particularly enjoyed winters in Florida with family and friends. Her years as a member of the Unionville Curling Club and various bridge clubs also brought much enjoyment and many friendships. Lois had a passion and a gift for gardening that will be remembered by those lucky enough to have seen it. She was the recipient of many awards for her natural talent. To know Lois, you knew you had a loyal trusted friend. Please join us March 2, 2020 to celebrate her life and raise a toast to her and Roy at the Unionville Arms between 3-6 p.m. If so desired, donations may be made to the CNIB.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020