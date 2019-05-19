PATRYLUK, LOIS Born on June 9, 1933 and passed peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Wesley for 56 years. Loving mother of Deborah (Drew), Judy (Tom). Adored grandmother of Christopher (Sarah), Sarah, Samantha, Krysta. Proud great-grandmother to Owen and Noelle. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she will be forever remembered and missed by all. The family would like to thank everyone at Woodbridge Vista Community Care, with a special thanks to Beatrice and Abigail for their kind care over the past years. Family and friends will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home - 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, 416-679-1803, on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Glendale Chapel. In Lois' memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

