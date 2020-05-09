REYNAR, LOIS Lois Christina Reynar aka "Nan" of Markham passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Parkview Home, Stouffville. She was born in Truro, Nova Scotia on February 20, 1926 to the late Myrtle (nee Grant) and Stanley Wark. She bravely ventured to Ontario in her twenties, but despite being in Ontario all these years, it was obvious that you could never take Nova Scotia out of this lady. Beloved Mother of Carol Anne Cosburn (David Morrison deceased), Steven (Joan) Reynar, Johnny Reynar (deceased) and Frederick Reynar. Proud Grandmother of Brett (Charlotte), Helen (Cedric), Jason (Karen), Krista (George), Andrew (Coreen), and Johnathan (Daniela). Great-Grandmother to Charlie, Emilia, Ethan, Spencer, Meah, Jordyn and Hazel. Survived by her loving sister Pauline Fisher and sister-in-law Dale Wark. Predeceased by siblings Donald Wark, Beatrice Anderson and George Wark. Everyone knew her as "Nan" and loved her for her sharp, witty personality, candid honesty and unconditional love. She was strong and even stubborn, with endless energy; she could never sit still. Always baking cookies by the dozens. Everyone, young and old, loved her cookies, date squares, yummy pies and fruit sauce. Everyone knew Nan's homemade goods were made extra special with love, the love she poured into each batch, but look out if you forgot to return the cookie tin! Nan was immensely proud of her family, near and far, and all those she called family. She diligently remembered every birthday and celebration with a loving card. She leaves behind many fond memories with all those whose lives she touched. She will be greatly missed. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of the wonderful staff at Parkview Home including doctors, nurses and PSWs who were there, especially the last seven weeks of distancing when we were not able to comfort and support Nan. We will never be able to thank you enough. There will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Home, Stouffville or Markham Stouffville Hospital. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.