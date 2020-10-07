GUROWKA, LOIS SPANTON 1935 - 2020 Lois passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 after a very long struggle with scleroderma and a valiant battle with lung cancer at the age of 85 with Joe by her side. She was predeceased by her mom, Margaret Thomas and dad A.R. Buck Thomas as well as her first husband Bruce Spanton. She is survived by her husband Joe Gurowka, her children, Kelly Spanton, Bruce Spanton Jr., Stephen Spanton and Sean Spanton (Barbara), her brother Larry Thomas (Mary), Jim Gurowka (Liz Anne), Kim Gurowka-Moennick (Mitch) and her many grandchildren (Hayden, Shannon, Cody, Andrew, Lea, Philip, Meaghan, Clara, Kate). Lois was an athlete - a trait she passed down to all her children. She was an avid curler both competitively and recreationally. She won a gold medal at the junior Olympics for relay (1947). She was a competitive swimmer coached by Gus Ryder, one of the great swimming coaches in Canada. She also competed in many figure skating competitions - no wonder her children all found the ice rinks a second home growing up! Golf became a game she loved just for the fun of it after all the competitive years in sports! She modelled for a short time before getting into what she loved to do most which was helping people decorate their homes. She had an eye for design/ colour and spent many years working as a consultant in the field in both Toronto and Brockville. Lois was a passionate woman and a great friend, a wonderful mother and grandmother. She embraced life thoroughly. She made her homes in Calgary, Toronto, Brockville, and Alliston. She spent many summers at the family cottage on Medora Lake where double solitaire with her mom was an obsession and watching her kids learn to ski was pure entertainment! She travelled the world, or should we say cruised the world with Joe, something she loved to do! They spent many winters in Florida but made their home in Alliston Ontario for the last 18 years. She enjoyed a party and hosted many great ones! (Boxing Day, Martini Club, Grey Cup, to name a few). Last and certainly not least, Lois enjoyed a martini - 3 Olives please! Her love, light, and brilliant smile will be missed by so many. We love you and you are missed dearly. Funeral arrangements have been made at the John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. (please wear a mask). There will be a private service for family members on Saturday, October 10 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. This ceremony will be available on Zoom and a detail link will be available on the funeral home website Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19 mandates, a limited number of people are permitted in the funeral home at any given time. Face masks are required to attend visitation and funeral service please call the funeral home at 705-435-5101 to arrange an appointment time for visitation www.thomasfuneralhome.ca