Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS SYLVIA MOUNTAIN. View Sign Service Information W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd. 430 Huron Street Stratford , ON N5A 5T7 (519)-271-7411 Obituary

MOUNTAIN, LOIS SYLVIA (nee CLARK) Lois died peacefully in the home she loved, on December 4, 2019 surrounded by loving children, grandchild and pets, days past her 92nd birthday party!! Lois was the daughter of the late Thomas Oliver Clark, first generation Scottish Canadian and Sylvia Clark nee Warman, WWI Jewish war bride. Lois was born November 29, 1927 in Cornwall, Ontario, the younger sister of her brother John (Jack) Clark. She was a spirited child who loved to swim in the St. Lawrence River long before its rapids were tamed, and played any sport she could. She started working for Clark Dairy while still a child, and never passed up a glass of milk her entire life. Lois met Robert Eric Mountain at a University of Toronto social, and told her roommate after their second "date" he was the man she would marry. They courted for five years, and were married for five while Bob finished his degree in law at Osgoode College, which Lois supported by working for Bell Telephone Company of Canada. Lois worked in Accounts Payable and had the dubious task of cutting off phone service to Monty Hall. Their first child John was born in February of 1956. It was a happy occasion on the heal of tragedy, when Lois' only sibling died three months before John was born. Mom often said she was only too happy to donate a kidney at a time transplant procedures were exceedingly new. Alas, the surgery was considered too risky because of her pregnancy. In Stratford, Bob and Lois raised five children in the only house they ever owned, supported many causes, and lived a rich life full of friends and purpose. Bridge club, travel, IODE, The Festival, Hospital Auxiliary, 14 Rotary Exchange students, as well as employment at Mountain Mitchell, Hill, Monteith and Ritsma are examples of where Lois put her energy. A passionate and crafty bridge player, Lois made many long lasting friendships around the table. One of Lois' saddest days was when the love of her life died, May 30, 1994. Bob and Lois had 43 wonderful years together. Her sadness was mitigated by the arrival of her only grandchild, Nimi Robert on July 30, 1994. Her second saddest day was when her eldest child John died, June 18, 2018. Her surviving children Pam, Ruth, Eric and Elizabeth have done their best to fill the gap left by Bob and John. Grandson Nimi, son-in-law Greg, daughter Janet, as well as nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic, adopted grandchildren Darcy and Michael Williams, all of the Rotary families influenced by their stay in Lois' home as well as long standing friendships with Mac, Barb, Sylvia, Harold and Verla have brought much joy to her life. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at her house on Hibernia St. December 6, 2019 between 4 and 8 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, please direct any memorial donations to The Local Community Food Centre or a charity of your choice through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron St., Stratford, 519-271-7411,

MOUNTAIN, LOIS SYLVIA (nee CLARK) Lois died peacefully in the home she loved, on December 4, 2019 surrounded by loving children, grandchild and pets, days past her 92nd birthday party!! Lois was the daughter of the late Thomas Oliver Clark, first generation Scottish Canadian and Sylvia Clark nee Warman, WWI Jewish war bride. Lois was born November 29, 1927 in Cornwall, Ontario, the younger sister of her brother John (Jack) Clark. She was a spirited child who loved to swim in the St. Lawrence River long before its rapids were tamed, and played any sport she could. She started working for Clark Dairy while still a child, and never passed up a glass of milk her entire life. Lois met Robert Eric Mountain at a University of Toronto social, and told her roommate after their second "date" he was the man she would marry. They courted for five years, and were married for five while Bob finished his degree in law at Osgoode College, which Lois supported by working for Bell Telephone Company of Canada. Lois worked in Accounts Payable and had the dubious task of cutting off phone service to Monty Hall. Their first child John was born in February of 1956. It was a happy occasion on the heal of tragedy, when Lois' only sibling died three months before John was born. Mom often said she was only too happy to donate a kidney at a time transplant procedures were exceedingly new. Alas, the surgery was considered too risky because of her pregnancy. In Stratford, Bob and Lois raised five children in the only house they ever owned, supported many causes, and lived a rich life full of friends and purpose. Bridge club, travel, IODE, The Festival, Hospital Auxiliary, 14 Rotary Exchange students, as well as employment at Mountain Mitchell, Hill, Monteith and Ritsma are examples of where Lois put her energy. A passionate and crafty bridge player, Lois made many long lasting friendships around the table. One of Lois' saddest days was when the love of her life died, May 30, 1994. Bob and Lois had 43 wonderful years together. Her sadness was mitigated by the arrival of her only grandchild, Nimi Robert on July 30, 1994. Her second saddest day was when her eldest child John died, June 18, 2018. Her surviving children Pam, Ruth, Eric and Elizabeth have done their best to fill the gap left by Bob and John. Grandson Nimi, son-in-law Greg, daughter Janet, as well as nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic, adopted grandchildren Darcy and Michael Williams, all of the Rotary families influenced by their stay in Lois' home as well as long standing friendships with Mac, Barb, Sylvia, Harold and Verla have brought much joy to her life. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at her house on Hibernia St. December 6, 2019 between 4 and 8 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, please direct any memorial donations to The Local Community Food Centre or a charity of your choice through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron St., Stratford, 519-271-7411, wgyoungfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close