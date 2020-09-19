CARSON, LOIS YVONNE 1934 - 2020 In sadness we announce the passing of Lois Yvonne Carson (nee Oben) on Septembeer 11. 2020. Beloved wife of Bruce, Lois lived a full and happy life as a wonderful mother to Ronald (Nadine), Janice (Mike), Nancy (Mark), and Elayne. Lois will be fondly remembered by her sister, Joan Wallace. She will be lovingly thought of as a sweet and kind Grandma/Nana by her seven grandchildren: Rachel, Jacob, Amanda, Christopher, Gracelyn, Abby and Megan. Lois attended York Memorial Collegiate (graduated 1952) where she met her husband Bruce. This past April, they celebrated 63 years of marriage. Excited to begin her career at the Bank of Commerce in Toronto, she had the opportunity to work as an executive secretary to the president of the bank. She made many lifelong friends during this time before she moved on to her next vocation in life as a mother and homemaker. Lois was a great cook, lover of country music, and a creative person who pursued many interests including travelling, sewing, quilting, needle point, and decoupage. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend and Reigning Scrabble Champion. Forever in our hearts xoxo For condolences and memories of Lois, please visit the Ogden Funeral Home website www.ogdenfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Autism Ontario (Kingston Chapter) would be sincerely appreciated. www.autismontario.com