LOYAL, Loise Saroj Surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Humber River Regional Hospital. Devoted and loving wife of the late Chitamber for 54 years. Most loving mother of Rajesh and Sharon, Sonila and Alain and Nalini and Nitin. Proud and loving grandmother of Bhushan and Anika Ines. Remembered by her extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Downsview United Church, 2822 Keele Street, at Wilson Ave., at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019
