CAPLAN, LOLA After a beautiful sunny day, surrounded by the people who loved her best (and putting up one helluva fight), Lola waited for all of us to leave, and then died just after midnight, thereby sneaking in one last night in her beloved home, her haven for the last 65 years. Much-loved wife and dancing partner for 60-something years of the late Larry Caplan. Beloved mother of Linda Caplan, Lisa Caplan and Lori Ryerson, respected mother-in-law of John Ryerson and Chris Chahley. Proud Nanny to Brian (Kathe Illescas) and Sarah Chahley, Spencer (Giovanna Gatto) and Adrian Ryerson. This only child will be sadly missed by her siblings-at-heart, Susan Sacchi, Martin Rosenthal, and Ruth Ellen Soles, along with her Wegler clan. Our mother ultimately died from lung cancer, but we celebrate a life that took her through nine decades before an illness of this magnitude brought her down. She came from a family of strong women, and represented that strength well, right up to the end. Until the disease reared its head starting in the fall of 2019, Mom was still active with her weekly exercise classes at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, delivering her monthly stack of magazines to the staff at Cords Canada, the longtime family business, and driving around town practising retail therapy, keeping the Canadian economy alive. She might have forgotten what day it was, but she could still wipe the floor with the rest of us in a game of Rummikub. Right up until the last week, she read two newspapers every day, and the weekly New York Times cover to cover. She could trash talk J-Lo's outfits and badmouth the US President with equal fervour. In her heyday, Lola was the hostess with the mostess. Able to throw a party together on a moment's notice, there was always room to add an extra chair for any of the stragglers left in town at the holidays. If you know her well, you'll know "It's gotta be 5:00 somewhere", so please make a toast in her honour. We are grateful for the presence of two angels who helped us through Mom's last year and last two weeks - Deb Kozlowski and Cherry Rillorta for their love, humour, and superb care. (Well, three, actually. Bentley The Superdog has earned a permanent place in the sunporch.) Grateful to the Palliative team from Mt. Sinai: Dr. Paolo Mazzotta, care co-ordinator Catherine Prestwich, and Nurse Elena Alenicheva for their care and good humour. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital. We are very grateful to this excellent Palliative Care team who helped us keep our mom in her home of 65 years, right to the end. www.tlcpc.org Last call, everyone, your favourite California girl has finally left the party. Funeral will be on Tuesday, February 11, at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) Toronto. For time of service please visit www.benjamins.ca. Shiva at 63 Strathearn Road, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020