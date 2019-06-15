Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOLA GRACE ROBB. View Sign Service Information Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel 201 Minet's Point Road Barrie , ON L4N 4C2 (705)-721-1211 Obituary

ROBB, LOLA GRACE Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at her home in Barrie, Ontario a few months after celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends. Thankfully, as she wished, Lola was able to remain active and independent, with just a little support, until a few weeks before her death. Lola was born in Toronto on February 23, 1919, the youngest of six children of Charlotte (Orr) and Joseph Robb, Sr. She was predeceased by her siblings Charlotte Sivell Woton, Margaret Ives, Violet Robb, Joseph Robb, Jr. and Myrtle Owram and three nephews, Major Charles Sivell, Allan Sivell and Ronald Sivell. Lola was a loving and much loved aunt who will be greatly missed by Jo-Anne Seeley (Clare) of Toronto, Doug Owram (Deborah) of Kelowna, BC and Leesa Owram (Peter Duffin) of Kingston. Also left to mourn her passing are several great-nieces and great-nephews and their families along with numerous friends. While growing up in Toronto, Lola attended McMurrich Public School, Oakwood Collegiate and the University of Toronto. She served in the WRENS during the second World War and then taught elementary school in Larder Lake, Ottawa, St. Catharines and North York before her retirement. Following her brother's retirement in 1973, Lola and Joe moved to the family cottage on Lake Simcoe. After Joe's death in 2009, Lola sold their lakeside home and moved to Tollendal Village in Barrie and then, in 2012, to the Waterford Retirement Residence. The family would like to thank the staff at the Waterford for their love and attention to Lola during her residency there. A special thank you to Lola's great-niece, Lisa Cordell, for the love, caring and companionship she gave to Aunt Lola. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lola's life will be held in the near future for family and friends. For further information about a celebration, please contact Jo-Anne Seeley or Lisa Cordell. If you wish, Lola would have greatly appreciated donations in her name to any charities for animal welfare or disabled children. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via

