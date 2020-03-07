Home

LOLITA NOEL Obituary
NOEL, LOLITA It is with great sadness that the family of Lolita Noel (nee Fernandes) announces her passing on February 28, 2020, at the age of 94. Lolita went peacefully in her sleep and is now in the hands of God. Lolita dedicated her life to her family, her job and her home. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Rick (Lorraine), Pat (Lenore), Sharon (Keith), Cheryl (Bob, deceased), Cathy (Ken), David (Lynn) and Michel (Richard). Lolita will also be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchild, sister Bridgett Da Silva, sister-in-law Maggie Fernandes and brother-in-law Emile Ahn. The family would like to thank the staff at Bendale Acres for their kindness and excellent care of our mother over the past 6 years. They were like family to her. Cremation has occured as per Lolita's wishes. A memorial visitation will take place at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., followed by a religious ceremony in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzhiemer Society of Toronto or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
