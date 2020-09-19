McBOYLE, LONA GAIL (nee CRISP) Passed away suddenly at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Barrie on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Devoted wife of Stewart. Cherished mother of Ian and daughter-in-law Mara. Lona was predeceased by her parents Robert and Dorothy Crisp, brother Dennis and brother-in-law John Allardyce McBoyle. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Effie McBoyle in Portessie, Scotland and Maggie Crisp. Nieces Lynne McBoyle in Aberdeen, Scotland, Kimberley (James) and Kat. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. A private family service will be held at 3 o'clock p.m. Friends are welcome to attend virtually by following this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ
Memorial donations to the RVH Auxiliary or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Maximum of 40 people (invite only) for the service is permitted. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.