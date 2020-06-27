WILSON, Loraine Dawn (nee WEBB) Beloved wife of Lawrence Stanley "Stan" Wilson, loving mother to Crystal Louise (deceased), Craig Elliot, Christina Dawn and mother-in-law to Tania Margit (Leiser) Wilson. Loving grandmother to Michael Allan, Sarah Nicole and Daniel Craig. Survived by brothers David Kingsley and Terence Sheffield Webb (both of Ottawa). Loraine was a devoted high school math teacher serving in both the T.D.S.B. and T.C.D.S.B. After retiring from teaching, she co-wrote several math textbooks currently being used across Ontario and in some other provinces. Loraine was a respected member of the Church of St. Andrew, Scarborough, serving with the Altar Guild, the Memorial Committee and, on several occasions, as interim treasurer. Loraine organized and convened the annual church "Christmas Treasures" bazaar for over twenty years. A Celebration of Loraine's Life will be held at a later date.