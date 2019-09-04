LOACH, LORAINE IRIS "Always in our hearts" October 20, 1945 - August 23, 2019 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." (Psalm 116:15) You are welcome to join us on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Kingdom House Christian Centre, 40 Holtby Ave., No. 3a, Brampton, ON. Viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Committal service 2 p.m. at Brampton Memorial Gardens, 10061 Chingaucousy Rd., Brampton, ON. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the Committal service at 3 p.m. at Kingdom House Christian Centre. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted (Matthew 5:4)
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019