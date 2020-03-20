Home

1928 - 2020
O'NEILL, LORAN May 23, 1928 - March 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on March 16, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Betty), Loran leaves his loving children, Corinne (Mike) Schutte, Deborah O'Neill, Lori (Dave) Cooper, Paul (Debbie) O'Neill, Kevin (Andrea) O'Neill, and predeceased by his son Gary (Denise) O'Neill. Sadly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers - Local 793 since 1957. Donations in Loran's name may be made to the "Gary O'Neill Memorial Golf Tournament" Cheques to: IUOE - Local 793, 2245 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 6X8. Proceeds go to University Health Network Cancer research. Include name and address for receipt. The Family thanks the caring staff at Extendicare Brampton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to follow. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020
