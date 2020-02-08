|
|
SCHMELZER, LORE (nee ZIMMERMANN) On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Lore passed away on her own terms and in her own home after wine and ice cream. She was cared for by her son and his wife, Ralph and Karen and dear PSW, Vanessa Voth. She is survived by her sons: Mike (Sandy) and Ralph (Karen). Omi of Kaitlyn, Zach, James (Emily) and Ben (Morgan). Dear sister of Harald in Germany and Klaus of St. Catharines and niece, Monica, nephews, Harald and Klaus and their families and the extended Zimmermann family. A special thank you to Vanessa Voth, Lore's PSW, who became part of our family. In honouring Lore's wishes, a private family service has taken place. Memorial donations to Lindenhaus in care of Heidehof Home would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020