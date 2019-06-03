KELLY, Lorelle Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital. Predeceased by husband Kenneth. Loving mother to Mary-Lynn (David) and Lori (Terry). Grandmother to Caitlin (Scott), Steven, Kelly (Nik) and Amanda. A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Dundas/ 403), Oakville. Donations may be made to the SAGE unit or the Seniors Services Program at Trillium Health Partners. Online condolence and memories can be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019