SERVIDIO, LORENA MARY God called Lorena peacefully, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 55. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Joe and by her dear children, Alessia, Julia and Daniella. Cherished by her mother, Clelia. Proud sister to, Lisa (Maurizio Barbon), Francy Cescolini and Mary (Paul Sutton). Lorena will always be remembered by her mother-in-law, Carmela, her sister-in-law, Filomena (Joe Italiano) and her nieces and nephews, Gianluca, Isabella, Owen and Claire. She is now reunited in Heaven with her father, Enrico and her father-in-law Francesco. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (on Bayview Ave., south of Hwy. 7). Online condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019