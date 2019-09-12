ISMOND, Lorene Isabell (nee YATES) June 8, 1935 – September 8, 2019 Passed away surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Bruce (predeceased 1973). Also predeceased by parents John and Violet Yates. Devoted mother of Betty Lou (Charlie) and Leonard (Linda). Soulmate and best friend of Howard Shaw. Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Adelle (Michael), Kyle, and Katrina. Lovingly remembered by brother Ronald and sister Marilyn (Hughie), and predeceased by brother Mervyn (2015). Survived by sisters-in-law Ann, Mary, and Marilyn. Missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Think of Lorene whenever you taste a homemade pie or wear a hand knitted sweater. Visitation will take place at the Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery - 10061 Chinguacousy Rd., Brampton (at Bovaird), 905-460-9155 from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 as well as one hour prior to the Funeral Service, which will take place on Saturday, September 14th at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. If desired, donations made to either the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Parkinsons Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019