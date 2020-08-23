PANGRETITSCH, LORENE PATRICIA (PAT) The Pangretitsch family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Lorene Patricia (Pat) Pangretitsch. Pat passed too early, at the age of 78, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She will be missed by friends and family, especially her husband Ernie, children, Jennifer (John), Keith (Justine) and grandchildren, Lauren, Willem, Harris, Drew and dog Beau. Pat was the core of the family and chief cheerleader for her kids and grandchildren. She always made time to lead holiday festivities, attend all sporting activities and lend a helping hand. She was the ultimate Mother and Grandmother. Pat loved spending time with her bridge groups and neighbours, where she had many dear friendships. She loved to travel and experience the world. Pat was a private, but shrewd business woman, who was famous within the family for her ability to negotiate a great deal. She was direct, but always with a friendly attitude. A viewing has been arranged on Monday, August 31st, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Ward Funeral Home, at 2035 Weston Road in York. A private service for family will be held on September 1st.



