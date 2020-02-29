|
|
BIRICZ, Lorenz January 4, 1925 - February 24, 2020 It's with sadness we announce the passing of Lorenz Biricz. Lorenz leaves Irene, wife of 61 years, loved children, Diana (Stephen Grand) and Larry (Isobel), his adored grandchildren, Ashley (Ted Currie), Matthew (Samantha), Tommy, Karley, Charlotte, Lauren and great-granddaughter Charley. Lorenz was predeceased by his sister Johana, leaves younger brother Matthias, and sisters, Mary and Eva. Lorenz, was an admirable man who led an enriching life. Born in Minihof, Austria, he was conscripted into World War II, and immigrated to Toronto in 1952. There, he and his wife Irene were married, started a family, and what became, Lorenz Antiques Ltd., on Mt. Pleasant Road. The family thanks: Delmanor (Wynford), Dr. J. Arvinitis, of the Temmy Latner Center for Palliative Care, Dr. B. Topp, Mosaic and Circle of Care for their support. A visitation is scheduled Tuesday, March 3rd, 4-6 p.m., Morely Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to, Temmy Latner Centre (tlcpc.org), Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB.ca), or charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020