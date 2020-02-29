Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenz BIRICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenz BIRICZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorenz BIRICZ Obituary
BIRICZ, Lorenz January 4, 1925 - February 24, 2020 It's with sadness we announce the passing of Lorenz Biricz. Lorenz leaves Irene, wife of 61 years, loved children, Diana (Stephen Grand) and Larry (Isobel), his adored grandchildren, Ashley (Ted Currie), Matthew (Samantha), Tommy, Karley, Charlotte, Lauren and great-granddaughter Charley. Lorenz was predeceased by his sister Johana, leaves younger brother Matthias, and sisters, Mary and Eva. Lorenz, was an admirable man who led an enriching life. Born in Minihof, Austria, he was conscripted into World War II, and immigrated to Toronto in 1952. There, he and his wife Irene were married, started a family, and what became, Lorenz Antiques Ltd., on Mt. Pleasant Road. The family thanks: Delmanor (Wynford), Dr. J. Arvinitis, of the Temmy Latner Center for Palliative Care, Dr. B. Topp, Mosaic and Circle of Care for their support. A visitation is scheduled Tuesday, March 3rd, 4-6 p.m., Morely Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to, Temmy Latner Centre (tlcpc.org), Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB.ca), or charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorenz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -