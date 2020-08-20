1/1
LORENZA MONEGATTO
1931 - 2020
MONEGATTO, LORENZA (nee SALVADOR) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother on August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Gino. Lorenza was born in Valvasone, Italy, January 12, 1931. Adored and cherished mother of Louisa (Vincenzo), Alma and Lewis (Karen). Much loved Nonna of Michael (Gina) and Roberto (Luisa). Great-grandmother of Cristian, Emma and Isabella. Mom and dad arrived in Canada July 28, 1951 and went on to raise their family. She worked as a highly regarded seamstress, all the while giving us boundless love and encouragement. Mom had such a beautiful warm smile and made everyone feel welcome. She was also a fierce protector of her children. Mom you will be forever missed and never forgotten. Funeral service at Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St., Toronto. Visitation and Mass 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
4162236050
