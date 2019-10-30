TORRES, LORENZO August 10, 1945 - October 26, 2019 Lorenzo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Astrida (nee Sanchez). Loving father to Ace (Susan), Casey (Merlyn). Papa will be missed by Jordan and Joshua. Dear brother of Efren, Enrique (Maureen), and Rebecca. Lorenzo was the President of the Filipino Seniors Club of Vaughan, SAIVY, Betiseanian Association of Canada and VDLR Toronto Chapter. Friends may visit at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff) on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Cremation to follow. "Grant to him eternal rest"
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019