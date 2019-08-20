KEARNS, Loretta Elizabeth Born August 4, 1936, passed away August 14, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital, in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her husband Bernard Joseph Kearns. Loving mother of Denise, Donna (Bob Vandette) and Dianne. Proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons. Loretta was a loving wife, mother, sister and a former member of the ladies guild at St. Ann Church. Friends and family may visit the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home (2570 Danforth Ave., beside Main Street Station), between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Ann Parish (120 First Ave., Gerrard and Degrassi St.) from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Loretta's wishes are to be cremated and to be placed with her husband at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019