Loretta Isabel STERNIK
STERNIK, Loretta Isabel September 20, 1933 - November 2, 2020 Born in Toronto, Ontario, Loretta was predeceased by her parents Felicia Sternik (Poniedzielski) and Julius Sternik, her sister Julia Irene Sternik, and brothers George Henry Sternik and Robert Anton Sternik. Loretta's surviving sibling Freda Mason (Sternik) passed on November 13, 2020. Loretta was the aunt of ten nieces and nephews and thirteen great-nieces and nephews. From a very early age, Loretta had a great love for animals and lavished love and attention on her seven cats. Loretta spent her later years living with the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood at St. Bernard's Residence where her good friend of twenty years, Isabel Teixiera cared for her in her final days. A gentle and kind person, Loretta will be fondly remembered for bringing warmth and joy into the lives of her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
