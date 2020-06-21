JONES, LORETTA Jenifer Loretta Jenifer Jones, was born on the island of St. Kitts on July 3, 1956. Loretta was the 14th child of the late Reginald Mitchelson and Lillian Adora Jones. Loretta is the mother of her only son, Brent Jones and grandmother to Geneva Williams. Loretta supported everyone who needed help regardless of their circumstances. This included being one of the leaders for the 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women Project, teaching children music, co-organizing the Jones-Weekes-Hood Annual Family Picnic or hosting family and friends for dinner during Thanksgiving and Easter. She always found a way to bring people together to uplift themselves. Loretta's dream was to be a Music Producer. She was a runner up in writing the St. Kitts-Nevis National Anthem. She enjoyed travelling and hiking. She always talked about her hike to Mount Liamigua Volcano in St. Kitts, and the challenges she had to overcome. These challenges gave her the courage to climb the most amazing Aztec Pyramids in Mexico City in January 2020. She loved making life full of adventures. Loretta was deeply religious and attended The Bridge Markham Church, where she participated in Bible Studies with her prayer group every Tuesday evening. She looked forward to helping with the organization of the "Teen Challenge" dinner every year, that was designed to help children in Jamaica uplift their circumstances. She was also committed to her volunteer activities through the "Out of the Cold" Program. In St. Kitts, Loretta attended Sheppard's Primary School, and later she went to St. Johnson's Village School. She then attended the Basseterre High School. Later she migrated to Canada in 1975, where she gained her degree in music at the Royal Conservatory. Later, she studied Human Resources and Landscaping at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute (now Ryerson University). Loretta designed and produced the most beautiful gardens; she made amazing bread puddings, coconut tarts and biscotti. Loretta is survived by her son Brent Jones; granddaughter Geneva Williams; brothers: Myles, Kelvin, Bernard, Ralph, Clyde and Desmond Jones; sisters: Valerie Jones and Dauna Jones-Simmonds. She is also sister to the late Sidney, Eldon, Lawson, Louvina Jones and Joan Grimmond. She loved and nurtured many nieces and nephews, as well as cousins, sisters- and brothers-in-law and devoted friends in Canada, England, Germany, the United States and St. Kitts-Nevis. Her motto in life was "To give of your time is not a gift, but a deep and heartfelt desire to uplift one another." Loretta died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She will be dearly missed. Donations can be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 21, 2020.