Loretta June WHITE
WHITE, Loretta June (nee PIVATO) June 27, 1937 - July 31, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Loretta June White of Milton. Mom loved family, nature, travel, and spirituality. She achieved a BA at York University, a Master of Arts at Regis University and completed a Spiritual Director program. Her career at WSIB spanned nearly 25 years and she did volunteer work at Holy Rosary Parish. She is survived by her children Michael (Sharon) of Milton, Scott (Connie) of Austin, TX, Susan (Shawn) of Brighton and John (Natalie) of Burlington. Cherished "Nona" to her grandchildren Jason, Nicholas, Lance, Kayla, Shannon, Nicole, Christopher, Samantha, and great-grandchildren Rixton and Kensie. Predeceased by her siblings Olga, David, Edward, and Jean. Will be sadly missed by her many friends. At Mom's request, cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass is scheduled at Holy Rosary Parish in Milton on August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Milton Evergreen Cemetery.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
