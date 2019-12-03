KIRK, LORETTA Born in 1930 in Toronto, Loretta died at home in her 90th year. Beloved wife for 64 years of Bill and loving mother to Bob (Sarah), Karen (Bill), and Diane (Dave). Grandmother of Bill (Ashley), Chris (Kaitlyn), Gary (Kandace), Sophia and Cameron. Great-grandmother of Billy, Alexis, Colten, Cael, Brody and Chase. Aunt to Anne (Phil). Predeceased by her daughter Lynne and her sister Joan (Bob). Special thanks for the years of kind and excellent care from Brenda Jarvis and all the truly wonderful and caring staff at Southbrook Retirement Lodge in Brampton. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to SickKids Hospital Toronto or your favourite charity are most appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019