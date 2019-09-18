LORETTA (RECCY) LEONARD

Obituary

LEONARD, LORETTA (RECCY) Passed away at home in the early hours on September 12, 2019, in Bobcaygeon, Ontario. Loved and dearly missed by sisters Barbara Sherwin, Helen Vozza, Yvonne Nearing and predeceased by sisters Geraldine Henderson, Rose, Rene Small, Jeanne Seymour, Lucille Lafrance, Beatrice Ann and Ruth McGill. Remembered with much love by her many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, on Friday, September 20th from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 18 Need Street, Bobcaygeon, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of donations, perform a random act of kindness for someone. Expressions of sympathy may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019
