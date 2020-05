Or Copy this URL to Share

HARBOUR, Loretta Marie Passed away after a lengthy illness, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at age 83. Devoted wife of 52 years to the late Ronald. Caring sister of Mary Schrieder and loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Private funeral service will be held at the Scott Funeral Home, 289 Main Street, North Brampton, on May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store