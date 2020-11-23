1/
LORETTA (LORI) TONON
TONON, LORETTA (LORI) (nee ZUCCATO) Lori arrived in Canada from her native Italy, together with her family, in late April of 1948. On that date she met a young boy, who much later in life, would become her husband. Years passed and they met again at a dance, became engaged, and married on July 2, 1960. Lori was predeceased by her parents Romano and Santina Zuccato, and by her in-laws Frank and Maria Tonon. She is survived by her husband Albert (Al), of 60 wonderful years, and her loving children Michele (Greg), Greg (Twila), and Mark (Tina), as well as her grandchildren Taylor and Marcus. She is also survived by her brothers Alf (Millie) and Eddie (Nancy). She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the team at VHA Home Care and, in particular Dr. Javanmard, Amy, and Lori's wonderful nurse, Adelia. A donation in her memory to Humber River Hospital Foundation, The Hospital for Sick Children, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place and there will be a funeral mass (for family only due to COVID restrictions).

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
