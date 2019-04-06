WORR, LORETTA 'YIYI' July 19, 1932 - March 15, 2019 It is with utter despair that I write of my beautiful mother's passing. I loved her with all my heart. She was the light of my life. The world won't be the same without you - it's lost a compassionate soul who always stopped to admire babies and dogs and help people in need. She bravely fought to get proper health care which she never achieved sadly. Will never forget you and always miss you. As you always said, "I love you more!". My turn to love you more. Forever and always, Rhonda.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019