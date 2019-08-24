Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORI ANNE WAGER. View Sign Obituary

WAGER, LORI ANNE (nee RIDDELL) It is with great sadness, that we announce Lori passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on August 9, 2019. Lori was the beloved wife of Donald and loving mother of Jordan and Tyler. Cherished daughter of Joyce and the late Bruce Riddell. Beloved sister to Dana, Scott (Carrie) and Nicole; dear friend of Gordon, sister-in-law to Robert (Heather) and she will be fondly remembered by nephew Ryan and her dog Jack. Lori's beautiful soul left an indelible mark on everyone in her life. She was dearly loved and will be terribly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would very much be appreciated.

WAGER, LORI ANNE (nee RIDDELL) It is with great sadness, that we announce Lori passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on August 9, 2019. Lori was the beloved wife of Donald and loving mother of Jordan and Tyler. Cherished daughter of Joyce and the late Bruce Riddell. Beloved sister to Dana, Scott (Carrie) and Nicole; dear friend of Gordon, sister-in-law to Robert (Heather) and she will be fondly remembered by nephew Ryan and her dog Jack. Lori's beautiful soul left an indelible mark on everyone in her life. She was dearly loved and will be terribly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would very much be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.