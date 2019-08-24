WAGER, LORI ANNE (nee RIDDELL) It is with great sadness, that we announce Lori passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on August 9, 2019. Lori was the beloved wife of Donald and loving mother of Jordan and Tyler. Cherished daughter of Joyce and the late Bruce Riddell. Beloved sister to Dana, Scott (Carrie) and Nicole; dear friend of Gordon, sister-in-law to Robert (Heather) and she will be fondly remembered by nephew Ryan and her dog Jack. Lori's beautiful soul left an indelible mark on everyone in her life. She was dearly loved and will be terribly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would very much be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019