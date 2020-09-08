LORI BANFIELD

BANFIELD, LORI (nee GRANT) It is with great sadness that the family of Lori Michelle Banfield (nee Grant) announce her passing on September 6, 2020. Lori, age 44, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side. Soulmate to Paul. Loving mother to Emily and Grant. Beloved daughter to Bert A. and the late Nancy. Cherished sister to Bert C. and Sara. Adored aunt to Kaylie and Molly. Proud sister-in-law to Tanya and the late Lisa. Lori worked as a teacher for 19 years. She was a dedicated educator who worked tirelessly to broaden the minds of her students and enrich the lives of her coworkers. Lori believed that anyone who passes from cancer would not want to be remembered as "losing." To her they haven't lost. They fought the most hardest and bravest journey. They rolled up their sleeves and went to war against their bodies to show cancer they were fighting all the way. For the ultimate to happen isn't loss, they've won the ultimate fight for peace. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at the Odette Cancer Centre, Margaret Bahen Hospice, and a special thank you to Stephanie Iverson from the Central LHIN. Friends and family will be received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main St. North (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Tuesday, September 8th by reservation only from 3-3:45 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m., 6-6:45 p.m., 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please contact the Funeral Home to reserve your time slot at 905- 294-2030. Funeral Service will take place the following day. Please visit www. dixongarland.com
to obtain the livestream link. Donations made in Lori's memory may be made to the Evergreen Hospice Grief Counseling.